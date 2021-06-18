FIFA will now let you see what's inside of FUT Packs before buying them A new update will let players see what's inside of FIFA Ultimate Team packs before they purchase them.

EA has been under heavy fire for years for its use of microtransactions, particularly in the FIFA franchise. With legal pressure from the European government, we’ve seen EA make changes to the way FIFA Ultimate Team packs (loot boxes) work in the soccer game, such as adding the rarity percentage for different card types. Now, EA Sports is making the process even more transparent, as FIFA will now allow players to check and see what’s inside of FUT packs before they buy them.

EA Sports revealed the change in the latest patch notes for FIFA 21. The game is currently in the midst of its Festival of FUTball event, bringing about special content to the FIFA Ultimate Team Mode. Now, when players go to the store to purchase a FUT pack, they will have the option to preview it. This will show all of the cards included in the pack. From here, players can opt to move forward and purchase the pack, or back out and decline.

If players choose not to purchase a previewed pack. A 24-hour timer will begin. Once that timer runs out, the pack will reset, getting rid of the old cards and replacing it with a fresh new set, which players can once again preview. Packs that players earn through in-game challenges and such will continue to operate as they did before.

For those that are unfamiliar, FIFA Ultimate Team is a mode in the series in which players collect cards and assemble their own team of past and present soccer players. The game allows players to purchase FUT packs, which are essentially loot boxes. They contain mystery cards that weren’t revealed until purchased. It has led to harsh feedback from the community, and was noted in our review of FIFA 21 last year.

This of course comes after continued legal pressure from forign governments. The FIFA games have already drawn the ire of the UK government, which investigated the game over concerns of gambling. This prompted EA Sports to add the rarity probabilities to card packs. Now, players will be able to see exactly what’s in a pack before they plunk down their cash. It’s likely that this feature will be present in the upcoming FIFA 22.