Knockout City Heatwave Event kicks off this month Velan Studios has revealed the next event coming to Knockout City.

Velan Studios’ Knockout City had quite a successful launch last month, primarily due to the free trial offer extended to players on every platform. This dodgeball-inspired game has already found quite the fan base, and they’ve got some free content on their way. Velan Studios has announced the Heatwave Event, which will begin next week and add new cosmetics and a limited-time mode to Knockout City.

Velan Studios revealed the Heatwave Event earlier today at GameSpot’s E3 Play For All event. Heatwave will begin on June 22, bringing about a Summer-themed event to the dodgeball game. Velan Studios released a statement on what fans can expect when the update goes live.

During the Heatwave event, dodgebrawlers can beat that summer heat by collecting Ice Pops hidden all over the sprawling Knockout City maps. Players then have the chance to unlock cool limited-time items, like an Ice Cream Truck glider or an intro-pose where they lounge in a beach chair sipping a drink, if they can complete matches, find the Ice Pops and earn Heatwave Tickets redeemable in the Heatwave Event Shop. Completing all Heatwave contracts unlocks the Legendary Ultimate Hologram, the Fire Hydrant.

The developers will also be adding to new playlists as a part of the Heatwave Event. 1v1 All Special Balls will let players go head-to-head in individual battles with every special ball in play. The Triple Team Chaos mode will see three teams competing at once in 2v2v2 matches.

The Knockout City Heatwave Event will begin on June 22 and will run until July 5. If you’ve yet to play Knockout City, you can do so entirely for free up until you reach level 25. After that, you’ll have to purchase the game for continued access. For more on Velan Studios’ dodgeball game, visit the Knockout City topic page on Shacknews.