Shacknews E5 - Legend of the Keepers developer interview

We interviewed the team behind Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager.
Donovan Erskine
1

Dungeons and Dragons has been heavily influential on the video game world for decades, with a countless number of games directly based on D&D. One of those games is Legend of the Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager. As a part of our E5 celebration, we interviewed the team behind Legend of the Keepers in order to learn more about the recently released game.

Our interview with Goblinz Studio was uploaded to our YouTube channel, but can also be viewed using the embed below. In the interview, we speak with the developers about the creation of the game.

For those unfamiliar, the official Steam page for Legend of the Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master describes the game as “the perfect mix between Dungeon Defender and Roguelite. You have been hired as a dungeon manager by the Dungeons Company. Your job is simple: protect their dungeons!”

The interview with Goblinz Studio for Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager was released as a part of Shacknews’ E5 2021 celebration. E5 will continue over the next several days and is our way of celebrating the gaming industry during one of its busiest seasons of the year. For more exclusive content, be sure to follow Shacknews on Twitch and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

