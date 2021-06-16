Shacknews E5 - Gary Stern Talks The Evolution of The Pinball Business Stern Pinball founder and CEO Gary Stern chats with us about the growth of the pinball business.

Shacknews E5 2021 is here, and we’re celebrating all week long with exclusive content celebrating video games and the entertainment world. As a part of the event, we’ll be sharing interviews and panels with different talent and voices in gaming. One of the people we got to sit down with was Gary Stern, the founder and CEO of Stern Pinball.

Our interview with Gary Stern was posted to the Shacknews YouTube channel, but can also be viewed using the embed below. In the interview, Stern talks about being in the industry for decades, and how the Pinball business has evolved over time. There’s a lot of fascinating information for any pinball enthusiast.

If you’re interested in learning more about Gary Stern and his company, you can visit the Stern Pinball website. Shacknews E5 is far from over, and we’ve got plenty of exciting content for you to see. Be sure to follow us on Twitch and subscribe to our YouTube channel so that you don’t miss a beat.