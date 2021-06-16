New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews E5 - Gary Stern Talks The Evolution of The Pinball Business

Stern Pinball founder and CEO Gary Stern chats with us about the growth of the pinball business.
Donovan Erskine
Shacknews E5 2021 is here, and we’re celebrating all week long with exclusive content celebrating video games and the entertainment world. As a part of the event, we’ll be sharing interviews and panels with different talent and voices in gaming. One of the people we got to sit down with was Gary Stern, the founder and CEO of Stern Pinball.

Our interview with Gary Stern was posted to the Shacknews YouTube channel, but can also be viewed using the embed below. In the interview, Stern talks about being in the industry for decades, and how the Pinball business has evolved over time. There’s a lot of fascinating information for any pinball enthusiast.

If you’re interested in learning more about Gary Stern and his company, you can visit the Stern Pinball website. Shacknews E5 is far from over, and we’ve got plenty of exciting content for you to see. Be sure to follow us on Twitch and subscribe to our YouTube channel so that you don’t miss a beat.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

