Shacknews E5 - Exclusive Sonic Colors: Ultimate Gameplay The developers behind Sonic Colors: Ultimate shared an exclusive level with Shacknews.

The Sonic The Hedgehog franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and has a bunch planned in commemoration of everybody’s favorite blue mascot. This includes Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a remaster of the beloved Sonic platforming game from 2010. The developers behind the remaster were kind enough to share some exclusive gameplay footage of a never-before-seen level with us here at Shacknews. Please, take a look.

The Sonic Colors: Ultimate exclusive level gameplay can be found only on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Here, you can get your very first look at a level featured in the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate. This remake includes revamped visuals of all the levels and content from the original game, plus some added-in bonuses. The level seen in the video is Act 3 - Tropical Resort. The video showcases the entire level from the beginning to the end.

The Sonic Colors: Ultimate exclusive level gameplay was shared with Shacknews as a part of our E5 celebration. If you haven’t heard, we’re keeping the Summer season stimulated with exciting content following the conclusion of E3. This includes developer interviews, interesting panels, and exclusive gameplay.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate will launch on September 7, 2021. For more exclusive gaming content, as well as a new interview with the developers on Sonic Colors: Ultimate, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.