Nintendo closed out E3 2021 with a special Nintendo Direct. Here, the publisher and developer shared news and updates on video games coming to the Switch in the relatively near future. Plenty of games got a share of the spotlight, but there was one noticeably missing. Hollow Knight: Silksong was nowhere to be found during the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct.

Where was Hollow Knight: Silksong at E3 2021?

Nintendo did not show Hollow Knight: Silksong anywhere at its E3 2021 Direct. Surely a bit of a letdown to fans of the 2017 original, it seems that there’s just nothing new to show just yet. Hollow Knight: Silksong not getting any update at the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct would strongly imply that the game’s launch is still a bit of a ways away.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced back in early 2019. Originally planned as a DLC expansion to Hollow Knight, the project grew larger and ended up becoming a full-fledged sequel. We here at Shacknews had the chance to play an early build of the game back at E3 2019. Since then, it’s been fairly silent.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was not at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct, likely because it’s still not ready to be shown. We’ll have to hold out hope until the next event for an update from Team Cherry. For everything that was featured at the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct, Shacknews has everything you need to know.