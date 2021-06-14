Where was Dead Rising 5 at E3 2021? Dead Rising 5 was nowhere to be seen at E3 2021. Let's look at the reasons why.

Capcom’s showcase at E3 2021 has come and gone and there was not one mention of Dead Rising. No mention of the series, a sequel, or even so much as a remake. This has left diehard fans asking, “Where was Dead Rising 5 at E3 2021?” Well, I’m glad you asked.

Where was Dead Rising 5 at E3 2021

If you were wondering where Dead Rising 5 was at E3 2021, you’re not alone. It was officially missing from Capcom’s line-up of titles, which included the likes of Monster Hunter, Phoenix Wright, and even Resident Evil RE:Verse. However, the reason why it wasn’t mentioned is likely because it’s not in production, with a less likely option that it’s not ready to be shown to the world.

Reported on by Lucas White of Siliconera, there was allegedly a Dead Rising 5 in production at Capcom Vancouver. White’s information comes courtesy of Liam Roberston via a segment on the history of Capcom’s Dead Rising in a DidYouKnowGaming? YouTube video.

According to Robertson, Dead Rising 5 would feature co-op gameplay, with Chuck and Katie Greene returning to the series. The game was said to take place between Dead Rising 2 and Dead Rising 3 and was actually in development alongside Dead Rising 4. The game even shifted from Capcom’s Forge engine to Unreal Engine 4.

Unfortunately, a myriad of problems led to the shuttering of Capcom Vancouver. At this point, unless Capcom decides to dedicate precious resources to revisiting the series, Dead Rising 5 might not become a reality. In saying that, there was a lengthy time between the DmC: Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 5 – so there might still be hope. In fact, Capcom hasn’t entirely forgotten about Dead Rising. The series has made its appearance as an expansion in the free-to-play card game, Teppen.

It’s worth noting that Capcom continues to create its Ace Attorney series, despite it having fewer sales than Dead Rising, according to Capcom sales data from March 31, 2021. While it this doesn’t mean Dead Rising 5 is in production, it at least might give fans a bit of hope that Frank West – or someone else – will return sometime soon, despite Dead Rising 5 not appearing at E3 2021.