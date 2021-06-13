New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Immortality from Sam Barlow revealed at Future Games Show 2021

The Future Games Show at E3 2021 had one more thing to reveal and it turned out to be Immortality, a new game from Sam Barlow coming in 2022.
Bryan Lefler
We couldn't get out of the Future Games Show at E3 2021 without one last new game reveal. Immortality by Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story, was announced today with a teaser trailer and a release window for 2022.

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

    June 13, 2021 5:27 PM

    Bryan Lefler posted a new article, Immortality from Sam Barlow revealed at Future Games Show 2021

      June 13, 2021 6:36 PM

      Holy Shit. Only written by the men who wrote Don’t Look Now and Lost Highway, two of the most groundbreaking psychological horror films of all time, and worked many times with Roeg and Lynch.

      This teaser didn’t show much of anything, but I was already wondering when Barlow was going to reveal this game, and now my hype is permanently stuck at DEFCON 11.

