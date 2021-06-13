Immortality from Sam Barlow revealed at Future Games Show 2021
The Future Games Show at E3 2021 had one more thing to reveal and it turned out to be Immortality, a new game from Sam Barlow coming in 2022.
We couldn't get out of the Future Games Show at E3 2021 without one last new game reveal. Immortality by Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story, was announced today with a teaser trailer and a release window for 2022.
Holy Shit. Only written by the men who wrote Don’t Look Now and Lost Highway, two of the most groundbreaking psychological horror films of all time, and worked many times with Roeg and Lynch.
This teaser didn’t show much of anything, but I was already wondering when Barlow was going to reveal this game, and now my hype is permanently stuck at DEFCON 11.
