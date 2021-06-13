New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Two Point Campus gameplay shown at E3 2021

Get a look at gameplay in Two Point Campus with this new trailer revealed at E3 2021.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Future Games Show capped off day two of E3 with even more looks at upcoming video games from across the industry. This included another look at Two Point Campus, the next game from the creators of Two Point Hospital. It was during this segment that we got our first look at gameplay in Two Point Campus.

