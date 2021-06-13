Sonic Colors: Ultimate gets Tropical Resort stage reveal during Future Games Show 2021
Sonic Colors: Ultimate is speeding towards storefronts with a release around the corner in September. At E3 2021, we got to take a look at one of the stages in the new remaster.
The Future Games Show at E3 2021 unveiled the Tropical Resort stage today as we take a look at the remastered Sonic Color: Ultimate. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is scheduled for release on September 7, 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
Developing...
