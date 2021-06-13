Hell Let Loose to leave early access and launch on next-gen consoles this year
Black Matter has announced that Hell Let Loose will leave early access and come to consoles this year.
During the Future Games Show, Black Matter appeared to give an update on WW2 first-person shooter Hell Let Loose. It’s been announced that Hell Let Loose will leave early access and hit its full launch this July. What’s more, Black Matter also shared the news that they plan to bring Hell Let Loose to next-gen consoles by the end of the year.
Developing...
