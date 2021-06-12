I Expect You to Die 2 gets release window at Upload VR Showcase 2021
The Upload VR Showcase 2021 delivers a release window for I Expect You to Die 2, the near-death espionage simulator. The game is set to release summer 2021.
I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar is the follow-up to the cartoony VR game that puts you in the role of a James Bond-like spy right as they are trapped in near-certain doom. Announced just a few month ago for Oculus Rift and Quest, the Upload VR Showcase 2021 debuted a new trailer with a release window set this summer.
