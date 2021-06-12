New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

I Expect You to Die 2 gets release window at Upload VR Showcase 2021

The Upload VR Showcase 2021 delivers a release window for I Expect You to Die 2, the near-death espionage simulator. The game is set to release summer 2021.
Bryan Lefler
I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar is the follow-up to the cartoony VR game that puts you in the role of a James Bond-like spy right as they are trapped in near-certain doom. Announced just a few month ago for Oculus Rift and Quest, the Upload VR Showcase 2021 debuted a new trailer with a release window set this summer.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

