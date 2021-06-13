Far Cry 6 gameplay trailer revealed at Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 Ubisoft has shown off the first look at gameplay in Far Cry 6.

Xbox and Bethesda kicked off the second day of E3 2021 with its Forward showcase. During which, we got news about upcoming titles that will be featured on the Xbox family of consoles. It was here that we got our first look at gameplay in Far Cry 6, the upcoming installment in the action-RPG franchise.

The Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal trailer was shown during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 presentation and can be viewed within this article. We see the world of Yara as it will be experienced when the game launches this October.

Far Cry 6 is set to launch this year on October 7. For more news out of E3 2021, stick with us here on Shacknews.