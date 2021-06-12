Rainbow Six Siege cross-play and cross-progression announced at Ubisoft Forward E3 2021
Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 brings more Rainbow Six Siege news with cross-play and cross-progression added to the deployment roadmap for the game.
Rainbow Six Siege is the latest competitive shooter to put cross-play and cross-progression on its deployment roadmap. Revealed at the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 event, Rainbow Six Siege will gain cross-play and cross-progression between PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna platform on June 30, 2021. Cross-play between the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game are planned for early 2022 with cross-progression between all platforms.
Developing...
-
Bryan Lefler posted a new article, Rainbow Six Siege cross-play and cross-progression announced at Ubisoft Forward E3 2021