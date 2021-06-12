New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Rainbow Six Siege cross-play and cross-progression announced at Ubisoft Forward E3 2021

Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 brings more Rainbow Six Siege news with cross-play and cross-progression added to the deployment roadmap for the game.
Bryan Lefler
1

Rainbow Six Siege is the latest competitive shooter to put cross-play and cross-progression on its deployment roadmap. Revealed at the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 event, Rainbow Six Siege will gain cross-play and cross-progression between PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna platform on June 30, 2021. Cross-play between the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game are planned for early 2022 with cross-progression between all platforms.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola