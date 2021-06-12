Watch the Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase livestream here Here's how you can watch the Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase livestream.

E3 2021 is finally here, and we’re in-store for a non-stop barrage of video game news, as some of the biggest names in the industry share what they’ve been working on. One of those companies is Gearbox Software, the company behind the Borderlands series, as well as several other titles. The Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase livestream is set to go down in just a handful of hours, so let’s look at how you can tune in and see what the company has to share.

The Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase will take place today, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. Since the broadcast is officially a part of E3, you can watch the Gearbox E3 Showcase livestream on the E3 Twitch and YouTube channels. We here at Shacknews will also be streaming the event live, so you can watch with us. The stream will last for roughly 45 minutes, and will feature announcements from Gearbox’s upcoming slate.

It’s currently unknown what exactly Gearbox will have to show during its showcase. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a new Borderlands spinoff, was revealed during Summer Game Fest 2021, so it’s likely that we’ll see the developers talk a bit more about the project. There's also a chance that we may hear about the upcoming Borderlands movie, as a couple cast members will be at the event. Outside of that, Gearbox’s plans remain shrouded in mystery.

That’s where you can watch the Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase livestream. As E3 2021 begins, there’s going to be a ton of news. If you need help keeping up with it all, that’s where we come in. Be sure to bookmark the Shacknews topic page dedicated to E3 2021 for everything you need to know about this year’s digital expo.