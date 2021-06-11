Arcade1Up reveals full E3 2021 lineup including Street Fighter 2 Big Blue Arcade Arcade1Up also shared new details on recently announced machines such as its X-Men and TMNT: Turtles in Time 4-player arcade machines.

From the get-go, it’s been looking like 2021 was going to be an incredible year for Arcade1Up and the slate just keeps getting better and better. With E3 2021 having arrived, the home arcade maker has brought a huge slate of new machine reveals and details to go along with some of the ones previously announced. We’ve got the whole list of details just below.

Street Fighter 2 Big Blue Arcade Machine

Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 Big Blue Arcade Machine

Arcade1Up is no stranger to creating Street Fighter arcades, but this one should be a nostalgia kick like no other. In honor of Street Fighter’s 30th anniversary, Arcade1Up built the Street Fighter 2 Big Blue machine as a throwback to the classic Street Fighter 2: Champion Edition cabinets that appeared in arcades back in the day. It features art completely faithful to those original machines, plus 12 games to go with it. They are as seen below.

Street Fighter 2: Championship Edition

Street Fighter 2 Hyper Fighting

Street Fighter 2 Turbo

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo

Darkstalkers

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers Revenge

Darkstalkers 3

Saturday Night Slam Masters

Knights of the Round

Eco Fighters

Capcom Sports Club

Muscle Bomber Duo

Arcade1Up is expecting to open up preorders for the The Street Fighter 2 Big Blue Arcade Machine on July 1, 2021.

Ms. PAC-MAN/Galaga Class of 81’ Arcade Machine

Arcade1Up Ms. PAC-MAN/Galaga Class of '81 Arcade Machine

Back in the 1980s, Ms. PAC-MAN and Galaga ruled the roost in the arcade world. They were so popular that eventually, Namco (now Bandai Namco) eventually packaged them into the same machine so arcade owners could have both awesome games in the same space. This is a faithful recreation of that Ms. PAC-MAN/Galaga duo cab, complete with the cabinet and marquee art that was printed on said machines back in the day. It’s not just MS. PAC-MAN and Galaga on this machine either. There are 12 games here as well, including the two aforementioned:

Ms. PAC-MAN

Galaga

Galaxian

Dig Dug

Dig Dug 2

Mappy

Rally-X

Rolling Thunder

Rompers

Tower of Druaga

King and Balloon

This cool machine will be available for preorder in August 2021. Stay tuned for more coverage and details.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time Home Arcade Machine

Arcade1Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time Arcade Machine

Arcade1Up has returned with a new cabinet dedicated to the turtles we love so much. Following up on their previous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-player arcade machine, the Turtles in Time Home Arcade is dedicated to the not only one of the best beat-’em-ups in the series, but one of the best beat-’em-ups period. This machine comes with both the original Konami Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade, but also the follow-up Turtles in Time for a splendid array of gaming goodness. Preorders for this one will open up on July 1, 2021.

X-Men 4-Player Arcade Machine

Arcade1Up X-Men 4-Player Arcade Machine

It was fairly recently that Arcade1Up blew our minds by announcing they would be producing a machine based on one of the holy grails of beat-’em-up arcades, X-Men. Now, we’ve finally got some new details on when it’s launching. The X-Men 4 Player Arcade Machine will open up for preorders on July 15, 2021. This machine allows players to explore one of the best beat-’em-ups of all time in up to four player action, complete with the art iconic to the original arcade panel, control board, and marquee. It will feature the X-Men arcade in all its glory, plus Captain America and the Avengers, and The Avengers in Galactic Storm.

And that covers Arcade1Up’s extensive new library of E3 2021 reveals and information. Of course, even if you don’t have someone readily available to play with, these games will also feature Arcade1Up’s built-in Wi-Fi system so you can play with or against players on other cabinets online as well. These cabinets and their details also come in alongside Arcade1Up’s announcement that it is finally producing the much desired The Simpsons 4-player arcade cabinet soon as well. Stay tuned as we await further Arcade1Up details on the newest cabinets, and be on the lookout for more E3 2021 coverage throughout the weekend.