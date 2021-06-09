Will Battlefield 2042 have a Campaign? Will there be a story mode in Battlefield 2042?

After a buildup of teases, EA and DICE finally revealed Battlefield 2042, the latest game in the FPS franchise. Set to launch this October, Battlefield 2042 will feature modern settings with a slew of different vehicles, locations, and weapons. While we know the multiplayer component is shaping up to be quite robust, many are still curious whether or not there will be a Campaign in Battlefield 2042.

Will Battlefield 2042 have a Campaign?

Battlefield 2042 will not have a campaign. This has been confirmed by the publisher, Electronic Arts. This means that multiplayer will be the core mode in Battlefield 2042, a deliberate decision that the director Daniel Berlin spoke about in an interview with Eurogamer.

"I think that's just something that enables us to really lean into what we are best at," Berlin said. "If you look at the DNA of the studio, what we've been doing for so long, we just said you know what, we're not going to have a traditional single-player campaign this time around, but we're going to put all that emphasis and all those resources into building depth into the multiplayer. Because that is what we do best."

It’s certainly a bit of a shocking choice, especially when you consider the Campaign was a core aspect of the last several entries in the Battlefield series. That said, the understanding is that this will allow the developers to make the game’s multiplayer as rich as possible.

Though there won’t be a story mode in Battlefield 2042, the developers plan to tell the game’s narrative through the live-service aspect of its multiplayer, with new characters and locations being added over time.

Now that you know Battlefield 2042 will not have a Campaign, you’ve got a better idea of what to expect when the game launches later this year on October 22. Stick with Shacknews for all of your news and updates on Battlefield 2042.