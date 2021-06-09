What song is playing in the Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer? Here's the song that plays during the Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer.

EA and DICE have finally revealed Battlefield 2042, the next installment in the first-person shooter franchise. Battlefield 2042 was announced with an epic cinematic trailer that shows off the all-out warfare that fans love from the series. Of course, you can’t have a sick trailer without some good music thrown in there, and the Battlefield 2042 trailer has plenty of that, too. It’s got us wondering exactly what song was playing during the Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer.

What song is playing in the Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer?

The song playing in the Battlefield 2042 trailer is a remix to ‘Kickstart My Heart’ by the band Mötley Crüe. It's not the original version of the song that was released back in the 80s, as this is a remixed version of the rock classic done by 2WEI. The ‘Kickstart My Heart’ remix was made specifically for the Battlefield 2042 trailer.

2WEI is a music composer team founded by Christian Vorländer and Simon Heeger. If you’re not familiar with the name, you’re probably familiar with some of their past work. 2WEI has composed music for several other popular games, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty, League of Legends, and Valorant. 2WEI now adds Battlefield to its growing list of video game collaborators.

If you were a fan of 2WEI’s ‘Kickstart My Heart’ remix and want to listen to it separately, you may need to wait a while. The song isn’t on streaming services yet, but 2WEI will likely upload it to their official YouTube channel soon. It’s also a good idea to give them a follow on Twitter as they often give updates on their music releases there.

There it is, now you know the song playing in the Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer. For everything we’ve learned so far about Battlefield 2042, stick with us on Shacknews.