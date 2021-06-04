Xur's location and wares for June 4, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find out Xur's location and a complete list of what he's selling that will fit your exotic needs.

Greetings, Guardians. Today, as we do every other Friday, we’re going to give you Xur’s location and a list of all the wonderful Exotic armor pieces and the Exotic weapon he’s selling. Let’s dig in.

Xur's location and wares for June 4, 2021 - Destiny 2

Xur is in Watcher's Grave on Nessus. Spawn into the Watcher's Grave fast-travel point, then sparrow forward a short distance to find Xur hanging out in a tree.

Hard Light

Young Ahamkara's Spine Mobility - 12 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 17 Discipline - 13 Intellect - 2 Strength - 17 Total - 64

Crest of Alpha Lupi Mobility - 13 Resilience - 11 Recovery - 8 Discipline - 8 Intellect - 6 Strength - 16 Total - 62

Eye of Another World

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 2 Recovery - 22 Discipline - 17 Intellect - 2 Strength - 11 Total - 61



In terms of what you should buy from Xur, the answer is everything you don’t have, and any good stat rolls for Armor you do have. Every Guardian should have every Exotic for the characters they play, as you never know when something will get a buff and become part of the meta. You should also always be on the prowl for good stat rolls on the Exotics you keep on your characters and in your vault. So, buy up, then visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help on your journey.