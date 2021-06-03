Will Sony PlayStation be at E3 2021? Can we expect to see Sony and the PlayStation brand make an appearance at all during E3 2021?

Despite having to transition to a digital format this year, E3 2021 is looking like the announcement-heavy event that it’s known for being. Some of the biggest names in the industry are confirmed to be holding conferences at the event, such as Xbox and Nintendo. However, there is one company that many are hoping to see make an appearance at the Electronics Entertainment Expo. Many are wondering if we will see Sony and PlayStation at E3 2021.

Sony and PlayStation will not be at E3 2021. There is already a long list of publishers and studios confirmed to be participating in the event, and Sony is not among them. New names have been added to E3 2021 in the days leading up to the event, but with Sony being one of the biggest power houses in the gaming industry and E3 being just days away, it’s unlikely we’ll see them make a last-minute appearance.

Sony and PlayStation not being at E3 2021 may not be the answer fans were hoping for, but it’s far from a surprise. Sony hasn’t participated in E3 since 2018, bowing out of the 2019 show in favor of its own standalone event later in the summer. It’s clear that the folks over at Sony have no plans to make a return to E3 anytime soon. Since Sony won’t be at E3 2021, fans will still be wondering when can we expect to hear about the company’s upcoming slate of video games. It’s possible that PlayStation event could happen sometime this summer, but there’s been no official word.

There it is, Sony PlayStation will not be at E3 2021. That said, there will surely be plenty of shocking announcements to keep viewers engaged and excited.