Despite concerns surrounding ethical practices at the company, Amazon is one of the biggest retailers in the world, servicing millions of customers around the globe. With that, Amazon Prime Day is always a big deal, as the retailer dishes out some major sales on a wide range of products for those subscribed to Amazon Prime. Let’s look at the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is June 21 to June 22, 2021. The dates for the two-day event have been officially confirmed by Amazon. The Amazon page for Prime Day 2021 is also live, and features some early deals ahead of the event at the end of the month. This includes price slashes on televisions, as well as a $10 store credit on select gift card purchases.

Amazon Prime Day usually takes place during the summer, but was pushed to October back in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. Things are back on track for the company as Amazon Prime Day has returned to its June slot. Prime Day features a slew of deals and special offers, all of which are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. This annual payment program grants users free 2-day shipping, as well as access to the company’s well of content on Prime Video. Speaking of Prime Video, the recent acquisition of MGM will likely bolster the streaming service’s offerings.

There you have it, Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place from June 21 to June 22, 2021. The two-day event will feature a plethora of big deals and discounts, so you’ll want to wishlist any items you’re hoping to see on sale as to easily access them when/if they do. For more on the latest from Amazon, including the biggest Prime Day deals, stick with us right here on Shacknews.