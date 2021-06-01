Knockout City console controls and PC keybindings
Here are the full list of keybindings for Knockout City on both console and PC.
Knockout City delivers some chaotic dodgeball action. Though the game is very arcade-like in its easy-to-pick-up nature, there’s a lot beneath the surface, with layers and layers of strategy for players to harness. A big part of this is the game’s extensive list of moves. Let’s look at the full list of keybindings for Knockout City.
Console controls and PC keybindings - Knockout City
There are a slew of different controls to memorize in Knockout City, so let’s go through them for the major platforms.
Knockout City PC keybindings
Here are the PC keybindings for Knockout City.
|Action
|Keybinding
|Move Forward
|W
|Move Backward
|S
|Move Left
|A
|Move Right
|D
|Sprint (Hold)
|Left Shift
|Jump
|Spacebar
|Throw
|Left Click
|Fake Throw
|F
|Pass
|Middle Mouse button
|Drop Ball
|G
|Catch
|Right Click
|Dodge
|Left Control
|Ballform
|Left Alternate
|Spin
|E
|Flip
|Q
|Taunt
|1
|Additional Emote
|R
|Text-to-speech
|>
|Push-to-talk
|X
Knockout City console controls
Here are the controls for Knockout City on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch.
|Knockout City Console Controls
|Action
|Xbox
|PlayStation
|Switch
|Move
|Left Analog Stick
|Left Analog Stick
|Left Analog Stick
|Sprint (Hold)
|Press in Left Stick
|Press in Left Stick
|Press in Left Stick
|Jump
|A
|X
|B
|Throw
|RT
|R2
|ZR
|Fake Throw
|Press in Right Stick
|Press in Right Stick
|Press in Right Stick
|Pass
|LB
|L1
|L
|Drop Ball
|Left on D-Pad
|Left on D-Pad
|Left Directional button
|Catch
|LT
|L2
|ZL
|Dodge
|X
|Square
|Y
|Ballform
|RB
|R1
|R
|Spin
|B
|Circle
|A
|Flip
|Y
|Triangle
|X
|Taunt
|Up on D-Pad
|Up on D-Pad
|Up Directional Button
|Additional Emote
|Down on D-Pad
|Down on D-Pad
|Down Directional Button
|Text-to-speech
|Right on D-Pad
|Right on D-Pad
|Right Directional Button
Now that you know all of the console controls and PC keybindings for Knockout City, you're ready to take on the competition and show off your arsenal of moves. For more on Knockout City, stick with us here on Shacknews.
