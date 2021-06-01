Knockout City console controls and PC keybindings Here are the full list of keybindings for Knockout City on both console and PC.

Knockout City delivers some chaotic dodgeball action. Though the game is very arcade-like in its easy-to-pick-up nature, there’s a lot beneath the surface, with layers and layers of strategy for players to harness. A big part of this is the game’s extensive list of moves. Let’s look at the full list of keybindings for Knockout City.

There are a slew of different controls to memorize in Knockout City, so let’s go through them for the major platforms.

Knockout City PC keybindings

Here are the PC keybindings for Knockout City.

Knockout City PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Move Forward W Move Backward S Move Left A Move Right D Sprint (Hold) Left Shift Jump Spacebar Throw Left Click Fake Throw F Pass Middle Mouse button Drop Ball G Catch Right Click Dodge Left Control Ballform Left Alternate Spin E Flip Q Taunt 1 Additional Emote R Text-to-speech > Push-to-talk X

Knockout City console controls

Here are the controls for Knockout City on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch.

Knockout City Console Controls Action Xbox PlayStation Switch Move Left Analog Stick Left Analog Stick Left Analog Stick Sprint (Hold) Press in Left Stick Press in Left Stick Press in Left Stick Jump A X B Throw RT R2 ZR Fake Throw Press in Right Stick Press in Right Stick Press in Right Stick Pass LB L1 L Drop Ball Left on D-Pad Left on D-Pad Left Directional button Catch LT L2 ZL Dodge X Square Y Ballform RB R1 R Spin B Circle A Flip Y Triangle X Taunt Up on D-Pad Up on D-Pad Up Directional Button Additional Emote Down on D-Pad Down on D-Pad Down Directional Button Text-to-speech Right on D-Pad Right on D-Pad Right Directional Button

Now that you know all of the console controls and PC keybindings for Knockout City, you're ready to take on the competition and show off your arsenal of moves. For more on Knockout City, stick with us here on Shacknews.