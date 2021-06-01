EPOS is releasing the B20 microphone Premium gaming audio brand, EPOS, has unveiled its new streaming-focused studio broadcast microphone, the B20.

Since combining with the Sennheiser gaming brand last year, audio peripheral manufacturer EPOS has delivered high-end products for both enterprise and gaming with a range of headsets, microphones, and more. EPOS has now unveiled its latest offering designed specifically for gamers, streamers, and content creators with the B20 broadcast microphone. Promising a sleek build quality and easy plug-and-play design, the B20 microphone is compatible with PC, Mac OSX, and PS4.

The new B20 microphone is designed to provide crisp and clear vocal quality without sacrificing warmer bass and treble tones for enhanced clarity. It also sports a full broadcast sampling rate of 24bit/48kHz recording with lag-free monitoring and background noise reduction. The B20 microphone features easily accessible physical audio controls with intuitive LED status lights for gain, volume, and muting. Further adding to the microphone's quality are four available sound pickup patterns in cardioid, stereo, bi-directional, and omni-directional varieties; ensuring the right sound pattern for single or multiple speakers.

The B20 comes in a solid aluminum casing that is supposed to be durable yet lightweight and includes a desk stand. The bottom of the microphone is also threaded for ⅜” to fit a majority of boom arms or other support accessories. The connection to your PC, Mac, or PS4 is achieved with the included USB-C to USB-A cable for true plug-and-play compatibility. For power users looking to get more out of their new microphone, EPOS has provided the EPOS Gaming Suite software that allows for a multitude of extra tweaks including equalizer adjustments, enhanced noise reduction, reverb controls and more. Further expanding the microphone's use into the future is the ability to update its firmware, giving EPOS the potential to tweak features and add compatibility to other consoles, like the PlayStation 5.

The B20 broadcast microphone is available now directly from the EPOS webstore and select retailers for a suggested price of $199 USD / $259 CAD.