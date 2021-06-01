New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update releases next week

Mojang has revealed that Caves & Cliffs, Minecraft's next major update, is just days away.
Donovan Erskine
Minecraft continues to be one of the most popular video games in the world, and developer Mojang is still putting out new content to ensure that fans never run out of things to do in this endless sandbox. The game’s latest update, Caves & Cliffs, looks to improve Minecraft’s various underground networks and mountainous regions. We now know that fans won’t have to wait much longer, as part one of Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs update launches next week.

Mojang announced in a post to its official website that the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update launches on June 8. The update will be available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on every platform the game can be played on, which includes all of the home consoles, mobile devices, and PC. The update will also hit Minecraft Java Edition the same day for PC, Mac, and Linux.

As the title implies, the Cave & Cliffs update revamps the caves and cliffs that are randomly generated within Minecraft. In addition to that rework, players will discover several new creatures and items. Goats are a new land animal that will be found on mountains. Though they’re not an entirely hostile mob, goats will headbutt you if you get too close. Minecraft Earth players will recognize the glow squid, a gorgeous new aquatic creature that will make its way to Minecraft proper in this update as well.

While mining, players will discover new ores have been added to the game. Both amethyst and copper will join the game’s collection of findable minerals. What’s more, Mojang states that once copper is placed in the world, it will visually show its age over time. Lastly, the spyglass will let players get a closer look at creatures and objects that are far away. Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs update drops on June 8. The update will also bring some long-awaited accessibility features to the sandbox game.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

