How to play crossplay multiplayer with friends - Knockout City Here's how you can play Knockout City's multiplayer via crossplay.

Knockout City is out now and is an exciting take on the game of dodgeball. Players can go online and face off against players from around the world, or even queue into the game’s League Play mode in order to earn a competitive rank. With the game heavily relying on cooperation and coordination, Knockout City is excellent to play with friends. The game even supports crossplay, allowing you to team up with friends across different consoles. Let’s look at how to play crossplay multiplayer with friends in Knockout City.

How to play crossplay multiplayer with friends - Knockout City

To play Knockout City crossplay multiplayer, you’ll need to add your friends using their Knockout City ID. This is a username that is unique to Knockout City, and is the same across platforms. Just press “search KO City IDs” from the Friends tab in the Social menu. To see your own Knockout City ID, it will be listed in the top left corner of the screen next to your player icon while in the Social menu.

Adding a friend by Knockout City ID will allow you to team up and play with them, whether they’re on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or PC. Once you have a friend added, either join their group, or invite them to join your group. This will put you in the hideout area together, where you can train and practice your skills. From here, the group leader just needs to pause the game and select “Play” and choose which mode the group wants to partake in.

The Friends menu in Knockout City.

Knockout City is full crossplay, meaning that you will often be matched up and will play against players on different platforms. Players can also use crossplay to join Crews and complete contracts together.

Now that you know how to play crossplay multiplayer with friends in Knockout City, you’re ready to get in there and show them what you're made of. Stick with us here on Shacknews for more on Knockout City.