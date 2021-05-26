New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream here

Here's where you can watch the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary livestream.
Donovan Erskine
2

This year marks a major milestone for the Dragon Quest series, as the JRPG franchise turns 35 in 2021. In celebration, developer and publisher Square Enix has announced a special anniversary broadcast, where they will make announcements surrounding the future of the series. This event will be the first time that a Dragon Quest event is streamed simultaneously around the world. It’s likely going to be a huge event, so you won’t want to miss it.

The Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream will be broadcasted live on the Dragon Quest YouTube channel. The stream will begin at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t feel like going to YouTube, you can actually watch the entire event right here on our website using the embed above. It’s unclear how long the event will run, but the VOD will likely be viewable after it concludes. We also know that longtime game designer Yuji Hori will make a guest appearance during the broadcast.

We’re not exactly sure what will be shown during the event, but Square Enix states that it will be “Introducing the upcoming line-up in the Dragon Quest series.” This would seemingly confirm that there will be new game announcements during the stream. This could be the inevitable Dragon Quest 12, which has already been confirmed to be in development. It could also mean remakes of older games, or new spinoffs in the works. Whatever happens, it seems like a must-watch event for any fan of the JRPG series.

The Dragon Quest 35th anniversary livestream is set to begin in just hours. If you’re not able to watch due to time zones, no need to worry, we’ll have the biggest news from the event for you right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

