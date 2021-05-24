Unboxing & review: Pokemon Battle Styles Elite Trainer Box We got our hands on some highly coveted Pokemon Cards and unboxed them for your viewing pleasure.

Pokemon Cards have become an extremely hot commodity over the past year, now nearly impossible to obtain for the average consumer. Well, we here on the Shacknews YouTube channel liked Pokemon Cards before they were all the rage. With that being the case, we were able to get our hands on a Pokemon Styles Elite Trainer Box and unboxed it on camera.

The full unboxing and review was posted to the Shacknews YouTube channel and can be viewed using the embed below. The pack we unbox is the Battle Styles Elite Trainer Box from the Pokemon Sword and Shield line of cards. The box features a poster and booklet for the game in addition to the cards themselves.

In total, the Elite Trainer Box includes eight booster backs for the Battle Styles line. In the video, Shacknews’ Head of Video Greg Burke opens each and every pack, going from card to card, highlighting the Pokemon and their abilities. If you want a cool pack opening with insight from a veteran player of the Pokemon TCG, this is the video for you.

