Unboxing & review: Pokemon Battle Styles Elite Trainer Box

We got our hands on some highly coveted Pokemon Cards and unboxed them for your viewing pleasure.
Donovan Erskine
Pokemon Cards have become an extremely hot commodity over the past year, now nearly impossible to obtain for the average consumer. Well, we here on the Shacknews YouTube channel liked Pokemon Cards before they were all the rage. With that being the case, we were able to get our hands on a Pokemon Styles Elite Trainer Box and unboxed it on camera.

The full unboxing and review was posted to the Shacknews YouTube channel and can be viewed using the embed below. The pack we unbox is the Battle Styles Elite Trainer Box from the Pokemon Sword and Shield line of cards. The box features a poster and booklet for the game in addition to the cards themselves.

In total, the Elite Trainer Box includes eight booster backs for the Battle Styles line. In the video, Shacknews’ Head of Video Greg Burke opens each and every pack, going from card to card, highlighting the Pokemon and their abilities. If you want a cool pack opening with insight from a veteran player of the Pokemon TCG, this is the video for you.

If you like what you saw, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube account, as we’ve got several Pokemon Card opening videos for you to watch and enjoy.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

