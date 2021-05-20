New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator pack lets you become an interior designer

Show off your interior decorator skills with the new freelance career launching with The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator pack.
Bill Lavoy
1

The Sims 4 continues to roll out the content and expand the player experience years after release. This time out, EA is introducing the Dream Home Decorator pack, which includes a freelance career and a batch of new furnishings for players to experiment with, making or breaking the dreams of Sims around the world.

Perhaps the most notable addition to the Dream Home Decorator pack is the Interior Decorator Freelance career. Many small packs introduced to The Sims 4 only include items, but this time out players will be able to use new items in conjunction with their interior decorating career. Players will be able to decorate the homes of their clients, showing the before and after comparisons of the space, and bask in their reaction when they see their dream – or nightmare – design realized. Personally, I can't wait to absolutely decimate the homes of Sims I'm not particularily fond of, or use the career as a ruse to further my skills as a kleptomaniac. I might walk a different path, though, since I'm the guy who generally keeps a prison cell under my house in case Sims start acting like fools on my property.

While EA didn’t reveal the number of items being added to The Sims 4 with the pack, they did mention it would include sectional sofas, modular shelving, and even built-in stovetops and ovens, and more. No matter the number, new items are always welcome and help keep the game fresh years after its initial release.

Interested players won’t have to wait long to dive in. Those on PC, PS4, and Xbox One can get the Dream Home Decorator pack on June 1 for $19.99 USD. The base game is required, of course.

Stay current with what’s happening in The Sims 4 by locking your browser to Shacknews. We’ll be doing our best to give Sims the spaces of their dreams, although good design is subjective. We’ll see how it goes.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola