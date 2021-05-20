Snap reveals their latest model of Spectacles AR glasses Snap's new Spectacles AR glasses will let you apply digital overlays to the real world.

As the technology behind augmented reality gets more and more sophisticated, it’s fascinating to see how companies are using it for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has already released a pair of augmented reality glasses called Spectacles AR. Now, the company has revealed the newest model of Spectacles AR, which packs some neat new features.

It was during the Snap Partner Summit, an event mainly tailored towards investors, that the company showed off its new Spectacles AR glasses. The glasses will let users overlay digital graphics in real world locations. The glasses will also respond to voice commands, with users just needing to say “hey Snapchat.”

The new version of the Spectacles AR glasses will feature four microphones, two cameras, and a touchpad. Snap states that the glasses have a battery life of roughly 30 minutes. The Spectacles website goes further into detail on the glasses. “Powered by our Snap Spatial Engine, which leverages six degrees of freedom, hand, marker, and surface tracking, Spectacles realistically bring your creations to life. With 15 millisecond motion to photon latency, Lenses are grounded in the physical world.”

There is currently no price point or release window for Snap’s new Spectacles AR glasses, but expect to read whatever new details come out right here on Shacknews' AR topic page.