Overwatch 2's multiplayer PvP will be 5v5
Blizzard has announced that the PvP in Overwatch 2 will be 5v5.
There is still a lot of mystery surrounding Overwatch 2. However, Blizzard shared a slew of new details on the upcoming hero shooter with a broadcast event. During the stream, it was revealed that PvP in Overwatch 2 will be 5v5, a change from its predecessor.
The Overwatch 2 developer stream took place on May 20 on the game's YouTube channel and gave insight as to what’s coming in the sequel to Overwatch. Though much of the core gameplay remains the same, there are some major changes coming. Quite possibly the largest we’ve heard so far, multiplayer will no longer be 6v6, it will instead now be 5v5. The developers state that there were several factors that led to this decision. One of which was the sheer amount of chaos that was a staple of Overwatch matches, especially when full teams converge on one location.
Tanks for the memories 🛡️— Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) May 20, 2021
Overwatch 2 will officially be 5v5! pic.twitter.com/npD6MLu9ZG
The developers also said that by having two less players in a match, it will give each player the opportunity to have a bigger impact on the game. As Overwatch players know, the 6-player team format features a dedicated split for roles. That’s still the case in Overwatch 2, but now, teams will only have 1 tank. This will surely have heavy implications on the game’s strategical meta.
We got to see 5v5 in action, as the developers showcased full matches of Overwatch 2 PvP along with commentary. There is currently no release date information for Overwatch 2.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Overwatch 2's multiplayer will be 5v5
overwatch2 pvp news
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JM0LPrw6Fk
first bit of news, OVERWATCH CHANGING TO 5V5, 1 TANK/2DPS/2SUPPORT
Tanks are the most important players on the team, they set the tempo, they have the most important character choices to make depending on map and side, etc.
On the one hand it puts even more pressure on them to perform and know wtf they're doing, on the other hand most players are braindead when it comes to game knowledge and game sense so hopefully it funnels more specialists into the tank queue.
