Overwatch 2's multiplayer PvP will be 5v5

Blizzard has announced that the PvP in Overwatch 2 will be 5v5.
Donovan Erskine
5

There is still a lot of mystery surrounding Overwatch 2. However, Blizzard shared a slew of new details on the upcoming hero shooter with a broadcast event. During the stream, it was revealed that PvP in Overwatch 2 will be 5v5, a change from its predecessor.

The Overwatch 2 developer stream took place on May 20 on the game's YouTube channel and gave insight as to what’s coming in the sequel to Overwatch. Though much of the core gameplay remains the same, there are some major changes coming. Quite possibly the largest we’ve heard so far, multiplayer will no longer be 6v6, it will instead now be 5v5. The developers state that there were several factors that led to this decision. One of which was the sheer amount of chaos that was a staple of Overwatch matches, especially when full teams converge on one location.

The developers also said that by having two less players in a match, it will give each player the opportunity to have a bigger impact on the game. As Overwatch players know, the 6-player team format features a dedicated split for roles. That’s still the case in Overwatch 2, but now, teams will only have 1 tank. This will surely have heavy implications on the game’s strategical meta.

We got to see 5v5 in action, as the developers showcased full matches of Overwatch 2 PvP along with commentary. There is currently no release date information for Overwatch 2.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 20, 2021 12:20 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Overwatch 2's multiplayer will be 5v5

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 20, 2021 12:05 PM

      overwatch2 pvp news

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JM0LPrw6Fk

      first bit of news, OVERWATCH CHANGING TO 5V5, 1 TANK/2DPS/2SUPPORT

      lame

      • Max Da Costa
        reply
        May 20, 2021 12:09 PM

        5v5 sucks. I’ve played with the same group the entire time and now someone will be getting left out.

        • Fooldozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 20, 2021 12:20 PM

          sounds like you've got yourself a rotating commentator

      • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 20, 2021 12:28 PM

        Good change. Now just make it 1/3/1.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 20, 2021 12:58 PM

          DPS are on the whole the most boring characters. There are exceptions like Echo but lol

      • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 20, 2021 12:42 PM

        now that im calm it might be cool. the most important thing in my eyes is each player feeling like they contributed or affected the game and 5v5 shoudl help that. ow1 had a lot of moments where you lost or won to no reason of your own

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 20, 2021 12:45 PM

        Oh Jesus...now infinitely more pressure on the one poor dude stuck playing tank. Pub games are going to be even more toxic--hooray!

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 20, 2021 1:01 PM

        Tanks are the most important players on the team, they set the tempo, they have the most important character choices to make depending on map and side, etc.

        On the one hand it puts even more pressure on them to perform and know wtf they're doing, on the other hand most players are braindead when it comes to game knowledge and game sense so hopefully it funnels more specialists into the tank queue.

