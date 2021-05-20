Overwatch 2's multiplayer PvP will be 5v5 Blizzard has announced that the PvP in Overwatch 2 will be 5v5.

There is still a lot of mystery surrounding Overwatch 2. However, Blizzard shared a slew of new details on the upcoming hero shooter with a broadcast event. During the stream, it was revealed that PvP in Overwatch 2 will be 5v5, a change from its predecessor.

The Overwatch 2 developer stream took place on May 20 on the game's YouTube channel and gave insight as to what’s coming in the sequel to Overwatch. Though much of the core gameplay remains the same, there are some major changes coming. Quite possibly the largest we’ve heard so far, multiplayer will no longer be 6v6, it will instead now be 5v5. The developers state that there were several factors that led to this decision. One of which was the sheer amount of chaos that was a staple of Overwatch matches, especially when full teams converge on one location.

The developers also said that by having two less players in a match, it will give each player the opportunity to have a bigger impact on the game. As Overwatch players know, the 6-player team format features a dedicated split for roles. That’s still the case in Overwatch 2, but now, teams will only have 1 tank. This will surely have heavy implications on the game’s strategical meta.

We got to see 5v5 in action, as the developers showcased full matches of Overwatch 2 PvP along with commentary. There is currently no release date information for Overwatch 2.