NBA 2K21 is free on Epic Games Store this week The free game on the Epic Games Store this week is NBA 2K21.

One of the several enticing bonuses of the Epic Games Store is it’s weekly free game offering. Once every week, a new game is rotated in, allowing any player to download it for free within a seven day period and own it forever. The latest free game has been revealed, and it’s the latest installment in the popular basketball simulation franchise, NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 was revealed as the newest free game on the Epic Games Store when it appeared in the digital store on May 20, 2021. Epic Games usually likes to keep its free game reveals a secret until they pop up in the store. From now until May 27, 2021, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, anyone who has the Epic Games Store installed on their PC can download NBA 2K21 for free and keep it forever. The game is usually priced at $59.99.

With Trailblazers star Damien Lillard featured on the cover, NBA 2K21 is the latest installment in the annual basketball simulation franchise. It should be known that this is not the “next-gen” version of the game that was released exclusively for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, so it will not feature the upgrades and changes that are included in that version. However, it still features all of the realistic basketball action that’s made the franchise so popular over the years.

We may not have given NBA 2K21 high marks in our review, but a free game is a free game. If sports games aren’t your jam, the Epic Games Store vault will offer up a new free game next Thursday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET when NBA 2K21 is rotated out. For more on the Epic Games Store, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.