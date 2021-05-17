How many bosses are there in Returnal? Here's how many bosses you'll have to fight in Returnal.

Returnal is the first major PS5 exclusive to be released in 2021, and will likely get some mentions in the awards talks towards the end of the year. Delivering an extremely challenging roguelike experience, Housemarque’s latest game is stuffed with difficult obstacles and powerful foes. During a player’s time with Returnal, they will need to blast their way through several bosses in order to complete the game and roll credits. Let’s look at exactly how many bosses are in Returnal.

Warning - light spoilers for Returnal below

How many bosses are there in Returnal?

In total, there are five bosses in Returnal. The game features six unique biomes, each of which features a boss that players must defeat in order to progress and move forward. Fractured Wastes, the fifth biome, is the exception to this rule as it does not have a boss. Here are all of the bosses in Returnal as well as their corresponding biomes:

Phrike - Overgrown Ruins

- Overgrown Ruins Ixion - Crimson Wastes

- Crimson Wastes Nemesis - Derelict Citadel

- Derelict Citadel Hyperion - Echoing Ruins

- Echoing Ruins Ophion - Abyssal Scar

Those are the five bosses in Returnal. After you defeat them once, it won’t be required for you to beat them again if you die unless you choose to do so. The pathway to the next biome should be available permanently after your first time defeating a boss. Although the layout of the biomes in Returnal is randomized every run, you can tell where bosses are located as their entrance doors are red on the minimap.

Now that you know exactly how many bosses are in Returnal, you’re ready to take on Atropos and give it all you’ve got. Though bosses will be your biggest challenge in the game, developer Housemarque has packed Returnal with a variety of deadly enemies. For more on Returnal, be sure to stay right here on Shacknews.