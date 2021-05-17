New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Mass Effect Legendary Edition update 1.02 patch notes

Here are the patch notes for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition May 17 update.
Donovan Erskine
1

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is finally out, allowing fans to relive the sci-fi journey with gorgeous new visuals and upgrades. As is standard, developer Bioware has issued new updates to address any errors or bugs in the game. The game’s newest update does just that, as the Mass Effect Legendary Edition has received a new patch. Here are the Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch notes for the May 17 1.02 update.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition update 1.02 patch notes

General

  • Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset
    • Known issue: This can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will resolve this issue.
  • Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion
  • Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements

Mass Effect

  • Improved terrain textures
  • Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Mass Effect & Mass Effect 2

  • Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad menu
  • Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts

Mass Effect 2

  • Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics
  • Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels
  • Resolved minor text issues with achievements

Mass Effect 3

  • Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Those are the full patch notes for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition 1.02 update, as shared on EA’s official website. The notes are fairly light, mainly consisting of bug fixes and other minor issues across the three games included in the bundle. The update should be available now for players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Download size may vary depending on your system. For more on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola