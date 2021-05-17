Mass Effect Legendary Edition update 1.02 patch notes Here are the patch notes for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition May 17 update.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is finally out, allowing fans to relive the sci-fi journey with gorgeous new visuals and upgrades. As is standard, developer Bioware has issued new updates to address any errors or bugs in the game. The game’s newest update does just that, as the Mass Effect Legendary Edition has received a new patch. Here are the Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch notes for the May 17 1.02 update.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition update 1.02 patch notes

General

Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset

Known issue: This can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will resolve this issue.

Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion

Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements

Mass Effect

Improved terrain textures

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Mass Effect & Mass Effect 2

Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad menu

Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts

Mass Effect 2

Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics

Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels

Resolved minor text issues with achievements

Mass Effect 3

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Those are the full patch notes for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition 1.02 update, as shared on EA's official website. The notes are fairly light, mainly consisting of bug fixes and other minor issues across the three games included in the bundle. The update should be available now for players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Download size may vary depending on your system.