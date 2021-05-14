New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unboxing & Review: Final Fantasy 7 Polygon Figure display

Let's marvel at some sweet new figures inspired by the classic Final Fantasy 7.
Donovan Erskine
1

For as gorgeous and sprawling as the 2020 remake of Final Fantasy 7 is, there’s still a lot to be said about the original 1997 game. Though its polygonal character design may look quite dated over two decades later, fans of the original still hold a strong sense of nostalgia for it. A new line of Resident Evil 7 figures brings those classic designs to life, and we unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.

Shacknews Head of Video (and our resident Final Fantasy 7 fanatic) Greg Burke got his hands on a Final Fantasy 7 Polygon Figure and unboxed it on camera. The package comes in a “blind box,” meaning you won’t know what figures you got until you open it up and see.

Inside the box are eight smaller boxes that still don’t reveal their contents. There’s a total of eight characters in the collection, so it’s quite possible that someone could pull all of them in one go. Greg makes a strange discovery, as he learns that manufacturers ship extra pieces of plastic in order to deter people from weighing the product.

The full unboxing and review of the Final Fantasy 7 Polygon Figures can be found on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Subscribe there for more videos on the coolest collectibles out there.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

