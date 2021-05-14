Xur's location and wares for May 14, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find Xur's location and what items he is selling on May 14, 2021 in Destiny 2.

Friday is here once again, Guardians. That means that the mysterious Xur has returned once again to offer his new wares. Xur will be available in a randomized spot for the next couple of days. If you have some Legendary Shards saved up, now may be the time to use it as Xur is guaranteed to have an exotic weapon and armor piece. Let’s look at Xur’s inventory in Destiny 2 for May 14, 2021.

This week, you can find Xur located in Watcher's Grave on Nessus. After several consecutive weeks of being located at the Tower, it looks like Xur has finally changed locations. He'll remain at this spot for the rest of the weekend.

Xur’s inventory always includes some super rare items. If you’ve got the Legendary Shards to swing, we advise you pick them up, because you never know when you’ll have another chance to do so. You also never know when a new balance update is going to turn a weapon into the new meta. If you need to stack up, we’ve got a guide on how to farm Legendary Shards fast in Destiny 2.

This week, Xur is selling:

The Jade Rabbit

Ophidia Spathe Mobility - 17

Resilience - 10

Recovery - 7

Discipline - 7

Intellect - 2

Strength - 20

Total - 63

Mask of the Quiet One Mobility - 2

Resilience - 14

Recovery - 18

Discipline - 17

Intellect - 2

Strength - 11

Total - 64

Skull of Dire Ahamkara Mobility - 14

Resilience - 17

Recovery - 3

Discipline - 8

Intellect - 17

Strength - 7

Total - 64



Once again, if Xur is selling an armor piece or weapon that you don’t already have, it’s probably a good idea to go ahead and purchase it. It’s generally a good idea to acquire whatever Exotic gear or weapons you can when given the opportunity.

For our hardcore players, visit Shacknews’ Destiny 2 strategy guide for a collection of helpful guides and walkthroughs for Bungies sci-fi MMO.