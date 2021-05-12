New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

GameStop Twitter account tweets about GME short squeeze

GameStop jokes and posts memes about the infamous GME short squeeze in a series of tweets.
Donovan Erskine
1

GameStop has been a hot topic in the financial and gaming world ever since the beginning of this year, when Reddit users organized a short squeeze on the company’s stock. Since then, GameStop’s (GME) value has continued to fluctuate. However, GameStop itself has been very quiet on the matter, almost going out of its way to not directly address or comment on the ongoing situation with its stock and the conversation surrounding it. This has now changed, as the GameStop Twitter account has begun to tweet and reference the short squeeze.

It also started when @GameStop tweeted on May 11, simply saying, “Been away for the past few months. What did I miss?” The tweet was accompanied by a picture of an astronaut on the Moon, kicked back enjoying a beer. This, an obvious reference to the phrase “to the moon,” used when referencing stocks that are (hopefully) going to rise in value. The astronaut also has the GameStop logo on the side of its arm.

If that light teasing wasn’t enough, GameStop made a direct reference to the ongoing situation when it tweeted “Oops *moass* my bad” in response to a trailer for the upcoming Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Moass is an acronym for “Mother of all Short Squeezes.” GameStop has gone on to make several tweets that reference or joke at its stock short squeeze.

It’s a bit odd that GameStop randomly began to start tweeting and joking about the situation surrounding its stock, especially when it spent the last several months avoiding the topic on social media. Perhaps somebody new has taken over the reins of the gaming retailer's social media accounts? Either way, stick with us on Shacknews for more on GameStop (GME).

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola