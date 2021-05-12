GameStop Twitter account tweets about GME short squeeze GameStop jokes and posts memes about the infamous GME short squeeze in a series of tweets.

GameStop has been a hot topic in the financial and gaming world ever since the beginning of this year, when Reddit users organized a short squeeze on the company’s stock. Since then, GameStop’s (GME) value has continued to fluctuate. However, GameStop itself has been very quiet on the matter, almost going out of its way to not directly address or comment on the ongoing situation with its stock and the conversation surrounding it. This has now changed, as the GameStop Twitter account has begun to tweet and reference the short squeeze.

It also started when @GameStop tweeted on May 11, simply saying, “Been away for the past few months. What did I miss?” The tweet was accompanied by a picture of an astronaut on the Moon, kicked back enjoying a beer. This, an obvious reference to the phrase “to the moon,” used when referencing stocks that are (hopefully) going to rise in value. The astronaut also has the GameStop logo on the side of its arm.

Oops *moass* my bad — GameStop (@GameStop) May 12, 2021

If that light teasing wasn’t enough, GameStop made a direct reference to the ongoing situation when it tweeted “Oops *moass* my bad” in response to a trailer for the upcoming Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Moass is an acronym for “Mother of all Short Squeezes.” GameStop has gone on to make several tweets that reference or joke at its stock short squeeze.

It’s a bit odd that GameStop randomly began to start tweeting and joking about the situation surrounding its stock, especially when it spent the last several months avoiding the topic on social media. Perhaps somebody new has taken over the reins of the gaming retailer's social media accounts? Either way, stick with us on Shacknews for more on GameStop (GME).