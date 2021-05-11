What the Dub?! developers on designing a MST3K-like video game We had the chance to speak with the developers behind What the Dub?! about building a game in the style of MST3K.

What the Dub?! is a game that takes clips from movies, allowing players to swap in their own lines. Developed by Wide Right Interactive, the game is heavily inspired by Mystery Science Theater 3000, a series that had a similar theme. We got to interview the developers behind What the Dub?!, and they talked to us about creating a game in the style of MST3K.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke sat down with Mark Zorn (Head Programmer) and Jim Dirschberger (Creative Director) of Wide Right Interactive. During the interview, the two talked about making a comedic game, as well as the lock of comedy in the gaming space compared to other forms of entertainment.

“[Comedy] is a major force in television and film and it should be equally represented in games,” said Dirschberger. It was this realization that led to a change of course on Freedom Finger, the studio’s last game. It went from a serious drama to a much more light-hearted comedy.

The full interview with the developers at Wide Right Interactive can be found on the GamerHubTV channel. Subscribe there and to Shacknews for more developer interviews.