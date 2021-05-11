EA Play Live confirmed for July 2021 Electronic Arts has confirmed the return of its EA Play Live event this summer.

Electronic Arts is just one of several companies that participate in the summer season of gaming events, typically anchored by E3 in June. EA Play Live is where Electronic Arts typically showcases what’s next from its development and publishing branches. Now, we know exactly when we’ll hear about what EA is cooking up next as the company has announced EA Play Live 2021 will take place this July.

EA announced its Summer 2021 live event in a post to its Twitter account. EA Play Live 2021 will take place on July 22, 2021. The event will presumably follow the same digital-hybrid format that it did back in 2020. No other details or hints were given about what fans should expect at the event, though it’s a safe bet that we can expect to see annual franchises like Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22.

EA Play Live is coming back July 22nd. Save the date! pic.twitter.com/qh9OOGhPTm — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 11, 2021

One of EA’s biggest releases of this year will undoubtedly be the untitled Battlefield 6. However, it’s already been announced that the game will be revealed in June, as confirmed by EA itself. This reveal will seemingly be a part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest event. It’s possible that we could learn additional details about the new Battlefield game at EA Play Live the following month.

It’s also worth noting that the announcement graphic for EA Play Live 2021 features a reference to the company’s classic logo with a sphere, a cube, and a triangular prism. We look forward to seeing what EA has in store this summer. Stick with Shacknews for the latest news on EA Play Live 2021.