Scavengers developers on classes, characters, and weapon balance We spoke with Midwinter to learn more about the inner workings of its upcoming survival game, Scavengers.

Scavengers is an upcoming third-person shooter survival game that blends PvP with PvE elements. The game also features a range of characters, each featuring their own unique abilities and gear. We sat down with the CEO and Head of Production of developer Midwinter to learn more about the classes, characters, and weapons in Scavengers.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke spoke with Josh Holmes (CEO and cofounder) and Mary Olson (Head of Production) of Midwinter Entertainment to talk about Scavengers. In the interview, the two talk about how each character brings something unique to their squad. There’s a character that can heal, one that can deploy a defensive shield, one that can provide a speed boost, and several others. Though the game will require players to gather and loot items, abilities will be available from the very start.

With Scavengers pitting players against one another in competitive scenarios, it's important that the game feels balanced and fair. The developers spoke to this during the interview. “We have incredible data scientists,” said Mary Olson. “We love our data because you can just watch, you can see all these themes” she continued.

