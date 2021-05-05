New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Zynga acquires mobile advertising company Chartboost

Zynga has announced its acquisition of Chartboost during its earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
1

Zynga is the developer behind popular titles such as the Farmville series. With May now in full swing, Zynga was among the many companies reporting its Q1 earnings this week. In addition to looking at its Q1 performance, the developer also announced a new acquisition. Zynga has announced its acquisition of Chartboost, a mobile advertising company.

Zynga made its announcement via an official press release. It’s here that the company states it expects the deal to officially close by Q3 of this year. “Along with its talented team, Chartboost brings a global audience of more than 700 million monthly users and more than 90 billion monthly advertising auctions,” the statement reads. Zynga will pay roughly $250 million in order to acquire Chartboost.

Frank Gibeau, Zynga’s CEO, spoke about the acquisition:

Again, this news comes on the heels of Zynga sharing its earnings report for Q1 2021. The company also spoke to Apple’s controversial App Tracking Transparency feature, saying that it won’t be a threat to its fiscal year.

