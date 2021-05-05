Returnal Patch 1.3.3 notes fix healing in Helios and trophy unlocks [UPDATED] There are a number of bug fixes and adjustments in Returnal's latest patch notes. We've got the details right here.

Updated on May 5, 2021 @ 2:40 p.m. PT: Housemarque has pulled Returnal Patch 1.3.3 due to some catastrophic issues reportedly going on with the patch. Until the developer has fixed up Patch 1.3.3, it will be reverting back to Patch 1.3.1. Unfortunately, if you had 1.3.3 installed and are experiencing issues, the only way to go back to Patch 1.3.1 is to delete and reinstall the Returnal game entirely. According to Housemarque, you will know if you were affected because PlayStation Error Code CE-100028-1 will pop up when trying to play the game. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates on Returnal Patch 1.3.3.

Q: How do we know we are affected?

A: You'll get the CE-100028-1 error popup.



Original Story: Returnal has stirred up quite the conversation this week in the gaming industry with both its incredible gameplay design and the difficulty in its roguelike elements. However, that difficulty shouldn’t come as part of some sort of bug or crash that weighs down on your already RNG-reliant journey, so Housemarque has put out a patch to fix up some key issues and occurrences. We’ve got the patch notes for Returnal Patch 1.3.3 right here.

Returnal Patch 1.3.3 notes

Developer Housemarque launched the notes for Returnal Patch 1.3.3 on its website on May 5, 2021. The patch notes aren’t long, but they do address some notable issues that have crashed the game in rare instances or kept players from claiming trophies for challenges they completed. There’s even a bug squash that was keeping players from abusing a healing exploit in a certain area. These matters and more have been fixed up and can be found in full detail in the notes just below.

General

Fixed an issue where certain Trophies might not unlock under specific gameplay conditions. Note: missing Trophies will need to be replayed to unlock.

Multiple stability fixes addressing rare crashes/hangs.

Fixed issue with pre-order suits occasionally blocking item collection and door opening.

Fixed incorrect healing behaviour when resting in Helios.

Configuration changes to increase the number of scout corpses available in all biomes.

Fixed issues with certain custom controller mappings.

Numerous minor fixes and improvements.

It’s a bit of a shame on the trophy fix that players will have to replay the challenges associated with them to earn the trophy, but it’s likely better than not being able to get them at all. Nonetheless, Returnal Patch 1.3.3 should serve to make the game all the more stabilized so the only thing you should be dying to is bad luck and a lapse in skill to overcome it.

As challenging as it can be, Returnal is still a pretty excellent journey. Be sure to check out our full review to see what we thought and stay tuned for further news and updates on the game.