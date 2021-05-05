Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Nintendo Switch release date Here's when Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 launches on Nintendo Switch.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was an exciting return to one of the most beloved sports games in history when it launched last year. Remastering the original two entries in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series, the game launched on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Now, the skateboarding game is set to arrive on Nintendo’s hybrid console. Let’s look at when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 releases on the Nintendo Switch.

Grab your board and #NintendoSwitch, and get ready to drop in to @TonyHawktheGame 1+2 on June 25th!



Skate through all the classic levels with some of your favorite pro skaters and a whole lot more.



🛹: https://t.co/H4HKkmgysa pic.twitter.com/WBUMpz7CDV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2021

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will be released on the Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021. It had already been revealed that the game was coming to the Nintendo console, but there was no specific date until it was recently revealed by Nintendo themselves.

There is also now a proper eShop page dedicated to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, which confirms the game will cost $39.99 on the Switch. As for online play - a feature available with the game on other platforms - the eShop page currently says “to be determined.” It’s yet to be confirmed whether or not online play will be available on day one of the game’s release.

There you have it, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will release on the Nintendo Switch on June 25. We here at Shacknews were big fans of the game, evident in our review as well as the game’s showing at our 2021 Shacknews awards.