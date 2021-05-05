Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread announced MY.GAMES' new studio has revealed its first project.

MY.GAMES is the publishing brand behind a slew of games, such as Warface and Left to Survive. The company has now revealed a new publisher in its arsenal, Allods Team Arcade. What’s more, we also learned what the studio will be working on. Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread has been announced as the new project from Allods Team Arcade.

MY.GAMES shared details about the announcement with Shacknews via a press release. Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread is a 2D action game inspired by 80s blockbuster action movies.

“Blast Brigade tells the story of a diverse group of special agents from across the globe that will have to unite against the evil genius Dr. Cread. A seemingly routine mission soon escalates into a mission to save the world, which sees the heroes working together to safeguard the ancient heritage of an island paradise.”

MY.GAMES and Allods Team Arcade boast that Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread will feature metroidvania-style exploration and chaotic combat. The developers also revealed and detailed the four characters that players will control:

The American Jeff (J. Jefferson), who has never found a problem he can’t blast his way out of. Using his trusty grenade launcher, Jeff is an all-American hero who always charges into headlong confrontations with evil-doers and villains.

Soviet KGB Agent Alexandra “Shura” Voron infiltrates hostile territory with her grappling hook to take out enemies of the motherland with her sniper rifle. A master manipulator and infiltrator, Shura preferably works from the shadows to achieve her goals.

The Scotsman Gavin Henry Gale or “Galahad” is a MI6 spy that was recently captured by Dr. Cread. After being subjected to horrible experiments at the hands of the Doctor, he managed to escape and now uses his cyborg body to wreak havoc on his foes.

Holy Sentinel Vartaxaklahun “Vortex” Paqarnusta works with the Blast Brigade to help liberate her island from Dr. Cread. Wielding Chakrams in a spinning dance of death, Vortex also has rudimentary knowledge of the ancient technology of the island.

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread will cost $19.99 and will launch on the Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC this year. Additional details can be found on the game's website.