How to disable Returnal notifications on PS5 Here's how you can get rid of those pesky notifications from Returnal.

Returnal has launched, bringing a fresh IP exclusively to the PlayStation 5. As players jump into the game, they’re starting to come across its peculiar multiplayer components. In addition to being able to discover other player’s (deceased) bodies and pooling resources, players will receive PlayStation notifications when their friends die or complete chapters. It can be a bit irritating at times, so let’s look at how to turn off Returnal notifications on PS5.

How to disable Returnal notifications on PS5

There are a couple ways that you can prevent the constant notifications from Returnal. If the messages are constantly appearing while you’re playing your PS5, go to the settings menu from the dashboard. Go to the notifications section and scroll down to “From Games.” Here, you can select “Games That Notify You” and toggle Returnal’s notifications off. This should stop the game from giving you notifications entirely.

If you’ve got the PlayStation app downloaded to a mobile device and are tired of Returnal’s notifications popping up on your phone, smart watch, tablet, etc. then you’ll want to open up the app and click on settings (gear icon on the main screen). Then, select the “Push Notifications” tab at the top of your screen. Under the “Gaming” section, you can toggle off “From Games.” This will prevent Returnal - as well as any other PS5 games - from sending you more notifications. Unfortunately, the PlayStation app doesn’t have the option to turn notifications on/off by specific game.

If you don’t care about Returnal’s tangential multiplayer components, you can also turn off online mode from the game’s settings. This won’t do anything for your notifications, but it will stop you from sending notifications to your friends.

That’s how you can disable Returnal notifications on PS5. No longer do you need to be concerned with the constant failings of your friends and can now focus on your own. For more on Returnal, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.