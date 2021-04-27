Valorant update 2.08 patch notes introduce Episode 2 Act 3, new Breeze map Breeze gets its own queue in the patch notes for Valorant update 2.08.

Valorant Episode 2 act 3 is underway and will be the final act before Episode 3 begins this summer. Patch 2.08 brings Act 3 to Valorant along with Breeze, a brand new map. Let’s look at the full patch notes for Valorant 2.08.

Valorant update 2.08 patch notes

Map Updates

Breeze

Breeze will launch alongside a Breeze-only Unrated queue that will remain active for two

weeks

Competitive Updates

Added a Breeze-only Unrated queue for those who want to grind the new map

Breeze will also be available in the standard queues for Deathmatch, Spike Rush,

and Escalation as well as Custom games.

This queue will only be active for two weeks.

During this two week period, Breeze will not be available in the standard

Unrated or Competitive queues. Following this period, the Breeze-only queue

will be disabled and Breeze will then become available in the existing Unrated

and Competitive queues.

Game System Updates

Coach slots have been added to Tournament Mode Custom Games

Coach slots Current Functionality:

Coaches can spectate Tournament Mode games and are locked to observing the

team chosen in the custom game lobby. Coaches cannot use Map Pings, Team Chat, or Voice Chat in-game. Coaches can use All Chat and Party Chat to allow for cases where they may need

to communicate with a Tournament Moderator. Coaches can pause a match in cases where that functionality is allowed to players.



Quality of Life

HRTF

We've heard your requests (and where they came from)! Weapon drop sounds have been

added to HRTF.

Social Updates

Reporter Feedback has been added into the game

Those of you who make reports against disruptive players that get actioned on

will now be notified.

Warnings are now enabled for first-offenders who need to be reminded of the in-game

code of conduct. No excuses for bad behavior now!

Wild Rift players will now appear on the social panel

Those are the Valorant update 2.08 patch notes! The update is live now, so jump in and see everything new the game has to offer. Stick with Shacknews for future news and updates on Valorant.