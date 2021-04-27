Valorant update 2.08 patch notes introduce Episode 2 Act 3, new Breeze map
Breeze gets its own queue in the patch notes for Valorant update 2.08.
Valorant Episode 2 act 3 is underway and will be the final act before Episode 3 begins this summer. Patch 2.08 brings Act 3 to Valorant along with Breeze, a brand new map. Let’s look at the full patch notes for Valorant 2.08.
Valorant update 2.08 patch notes
Map Updates
Breeze
- Breeze will launch alongside a Breeze-only Unrated queue that will remain active for two
weeks
Competitive Updates
- Added a Breeze-only Unrated queue for those who want to grind the new map
- Breeze will also be available in the standard queues for Deathmatch, Spike Rush,
and Escalation as well as Custom games.
During this two week period, Breeze will not be available in the standard
Unrated or Competitive queues. Following this period, the Breeze-only queue
will be disabled and Breeze will then become available in the existing Unrated
and Competitive queues.
Game System Updates
- Coach slots have been added to Tournament Mode Custom Games
- Coach slots Current Functionality:
- Coaches can spectate Tournament Mode games and are locked to observing the
team chosen in the custom game lobby.
- Coaches cannot use Map Pings, Team Chat, or Voice Chat in-game.
- Coaches can use All Chat and Party Chat to allow for cases where they may need
to communicate with a Tournament Moderator.
- Coaches can pause a match in cases where that functionality is allowed to players.
Quality of Life
HRTF
- We've heard your requests (and where they came from)! Weapon drop sounds have been
added to HRTF.
Social Updates
- Reporter Feedback has been added into the game
- Those of you who make reports against disruptive players that get actioned on
will now be notified.
- Warnings are now enabled for first-offenders who need to be reminded of the in-game
code of conduct. No excuses for bad behavior now!
- Wild Rift players will now appear on the social panel
Those are the Valorant update 2.08 patch notes! The update is live now, so jump in and see everything new the game has to offer. Stick with Shacknews for future news and updates on Valorant.
