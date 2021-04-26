GameStop (GME) completes $550 million secondary stock offering, shares skyrocket
GameStop's management finally issued some shares to take advantage of the stock's massive run this year.
GameStop's stock has been extremely volatile this year, and the company has finally taken advantage of the material share appreciation today. The company just issued a statement regarding an "at-the-market" secondary equity share offering.
GameStop Completes At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Today's news seems to be viewed as overwhelmingly positive by shareholders. It is truly amazing that a turnaround in the embattled brick and mortar retailer may have been engineered as a meme. That's the market in 2021, am I right?
This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.
