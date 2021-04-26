GameStop (GME) completes $550 million secondary stock offering, shares skyrocket GameStop's management finally issued some shares to take advantage of the stock's massive run this year.

GameStop's stock has been extremely volatile this year, and the company has finally taken advantage of the material share appreciation today. The company just issued a statement regarding an "at-the-market" secondary equity share offering.

Shares shot up as high as $198 in afterhours trading this afternoon.

GameStop Completes At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Offering”).

GameStop disclosed on April 5, 2021 that it had filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer and sell up to a maximum of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock from time to time through the ATM Offering. The Company ultimately sold 3,500,000 shares of common stock and generated aggregate gross proceeds before commissions and offering expenses of approximately $551,000,000. Net proceeds will be used to continue accelerating GameStop’s transformation as well as for general corporate purposes and further strengthening the Company’s balance sheet.

Earlier this month, GameStop disclosed that it issued an irrevocable notice of redemption to redeem $216.4 million in principal amount of its 10.0% Senior Notes due 2023 on April 30, 2021. This voluntary early redemption will cover the entire amount of the outstanding 10% Senior Notes, which represents all of the Company’s long-term debt.

Today's news seems to be viewed as overwhelmingly positive by shareholders. It is truly amazing that a turnaround in the embattled brick and mortar retailer may have been engineered as a meme. That's the market in 2021, am I right?

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.