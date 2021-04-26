New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

GameStop (GME) completes $550 million secondary stock offering, shares skyrocket

GameStop's management finally issued some shares to take advantage of the stock's massive run this year.
Captain Business
1

GameStop's stock has been extremely volatile this year, and the company has finally taken advantage of the material share appreciation today. The company just issued a statement regarding an "at-the-market" secondary equity share offering.

Shares shot up as high as $198 in afterhours trading this afternoon.
Shares shot up as high as $198 in afterhours trading this afternoon.

GameStop Completes At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Today's news seems to be viewed as overwhelmingly positive by shareholders. It is truly amazing that a turnaround in the embattled brick and mortar retailer may have been engineered as a meme. That's the market in 2021, am I right? 

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stonk Market Expert

Greatest Editor Ever.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola