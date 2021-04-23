Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Duke Nukem 3D, 4/20 Warzone, and Pac-Man 99 We're back with more Twitch highlights from our week in streaming.

Every week on the Shacknews Twitch channel, we’ve got a variety of shows that range from let’s plays to gaming news, to movie discussions. However, we understand that it’s tough for any one person to watch all of it. Because of that, we created Shacknews Twitch Highlights, a weekly series where we spotlight the best moments from our week in streaming. The latest episode is out now and ready for viewing.

The new episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights begins with a special ShackStream held to celebrate 4/20. Chris Jarrard and Donovan Erskine jumped into Call of Duty: Warzone to shoot some fools while riding around in a weed truck. Watch as the two fight for a first-place finish.

Next up, we go to the latest episode of Shack Air. However, it’s much more Shack Ground as host Jan spent some more time playing Euro Truck Simulator. Take a break from the high skies with some trips on the open road. Watch as Jan delivers cargo, vehicles, and more while doing his best not to crash into anything, with some success.

This week, Duke Nukem 3D celebrated its 25th anniversary this week, so we held a special stream in celebration. The Shacknews staff got together to face off in some Duke Nukem 3D multiplayer. Despite issues with the game’s PC port, the stream was still a good time filled with some funny moments.

That will do it for this week’s episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights. To catch these streams live, be sure to follow Shacknews on Twitch. For more highlight videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.