Xur's location and wares for April 23 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is and what he has for sale this week in Destiny 2.

Hey Guardians, it’s Friday! That means Xur is back with some new wares in Destiny 2. If you’ve got some Legendary Shards, you’ll want to go and see Xur and potentially purchase an Exotic weapon or armor piece. His whereabouts are randomized every week, but he’ll remain in his location all weekend long. Let’s look at Xur’s location and wares for the weekend of April 16, 2021.

For the second week in a row, Xur can be found in the Tower Hangar. This is exactly where he was last week, and is the result of his location being randomized each and every week. Nevertheless, you can find Xur in Destiny 2 using the map above. Xur’s inventory will include a piece of Exotic armor for each primary class, as a unique Exotic weapon.

Xur’s offerings consist of some of the rarest items in the game. However, he only accepts Legendary Shards as a form of currency. If you’re running low, consider reading our guide on how to quickly farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2. If you’ve already got a bunch of Legendary Shards, enjoy reliving Xur of his valuable wares.

This week, Xur is selling:

Prometheus Lens

Orpheus Rig

Mobility - 15 Resilience - 15 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 7 Intellect - 14 Strength - 9 Total - 62

Citan's Ramparts

Mobility - 16 Resilience - 14 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 15 Intellect - 9 Strength - 7 Total - 63

The Stag

Mobility - 6 Resilience - 9 Recovery - 18 Discipline - 14 Intellect - 14 Strength - 2 Total - 63



If Xur is selling a piece of gear or weapon that you don’t own, we advise you to go ahead and pick it up if you’ve got the shards to do so. You never know when you’ll have the chance to purchase it again.

That’s where to find Xur for the weekend of April 23, 2021. For our frequent Destiny 2 players, consider visiting our Destiny 2 strategy guide for helpful guides on Bungie’s sci-fi MMO.