Crytek announces a Freestyle Expansion Pack for The Climb 2 An expansion will launch tomorrow and add new content to The Climb 2.

Crytek’s The Climb 2 allows players to go climbing and witness vast landscapes in virtual reality. With all that there is to see and do in this climbing simulator, there’s more on the way. At the Oculus Gaming Showcase, developer Crytek revealed a new Freestyle Expansion Pack, which adds new levels to the game. What’s more, it’s set to launch tomorrow and will be free for all players.

Crytek detailed the new Freestyle Expansion Pack for The Climb 2. The expansion will include 12 new levels, which will be released in two parts, with the first two releasing tomorrow. The added levels will feature both casual and professional modes. The levels do not have any checkpoints, and players will be able to gather bonus points by completing them without chalk. Players can get a look at the new levels with the trailer for the expansion.

The new update will also introduce a brand new way to play The Climb 2, which the developers discussed during the presentation. “We’re also introducing rhythm-based climbing where you’ll see disappearing grips along your route, requiring you to learn the grip patterns to the beat of a background track to progress through.”

The Freestyle Expansion Pack for the Climb 2 will launch tomorrow on Oculus VR devices and will be free for all players. For more news out of the Oculus Gaming Showcase, stick with us here on Shacknews.