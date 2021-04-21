Pistol Whip: Smoke and Thunder DLC revealed at Oculus Gaming Showcase Cloudhead Games has announced Smoke and Thunder, an upcoming DLC to Pistol Whip.

The Oculus Gaming Showcase was Facebook’s first Oculus event entirely focused on Oculus’ gaming offerings. During the show, Cloudhead Games appeared to talk about Pistol Whip, a frenetic VR shooter currently available for Oculus. It was here that Cloudhead Games revealed Smoke and Thunder, an upcoming story DLC for Pistol Whip.

The Pistol Whip: Smoke and Thunder DLC “tells the tale of two sisters set in the Wild West where trains, tech, and explosions set the scene for some exciting surprises.” The DLC is described as being very story-driven and consists of five scenes. Cloudhead Games also showed off a new trailer for Smoke and Thunder, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the DLC.

Cloudhead Games further detailed what awaits in Smoke and Thunder. “Whether you prefer bottomless burst pistols or dodging through levels as a no-ammo pacifist, seemingly endless combinations of weapons and modifiers for every level will allow you to truly hone your play style. Compete in the ever-changing featured styles with multi-platform leaderboards, or dive in and build your own. The Concierge always has what you need.”

Smoke and Thunder is set to release alongside the previously announced Concierge update, which will add new customization options to the game. Pistol Whip: Smoke and Thunder will release for the Oculus family of VR systems this summer. For more news out of the Oculus Gaming Showcase, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.